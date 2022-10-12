Warning: Devastating Wildfire Smoke to Stay in Washington This Weekend

The Washington Department of Health is warning people with pre-existing conditions about the danger of lingering smoke and haze from wildfires.

The hazardous smoke is predicted to get worse before it gets better.

According to wasmoke.blogspot.com, there are several fires burning in the state.

Washingtonians are advised to stay indoors and keep the air clean by:

*Closing windows and doors unless it’s too hot to maintain safe temperatures inside. *Filtering indoor air, which is the best way to stay safe, especially during extended periods of smoke. You can do this using an HVAC system, HEPA portable air cleaner, or DIY box fan filter. *Not adding to indoor air pollution, such as smoking or burning candles. *Setting air conditioning units to recirculate.

If you must be outside, limit your physical activity, and wear an N95 mask for your protection. Please remember to check on elderly neighbors and loved ones, and keep your pets inside.

“It may be October, but it’s clear we’re not out of the woods when it comes to wildfire smoke and the dangers it can bring,” said Kaitlyn Kelly, Air Quality Policy Specialist. “While some parts of the state are experiencing unhealthy levels of air quality, we’re also worried about the impacts of lower levels of smoke for extended periods of time. Don’t wait until you start feeling symptoms to act.”

If you're asthmatic, remember to have your inhaler with you at all times.

