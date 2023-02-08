Getty Getty loading...

The Washington State Department of Health announced Wednesday, February 8th, they are launching a new vaccine dashboard.

The dashboard will be very similar to the COVID models

The new Influenza Vaccine Dashboard will allow the state, and presumably, the public, to track the number of types of vaccines (flu) across WA state.

However, it will not have the round 'stove-like' dials showing data, which woefully underperformed during COVID.

According to the Department of Health:

"Only data reported to the Washington State Immunization Information System are included on the dashboard. Although most providers and major health care systems in Washington report vaccinations to this system, not all do. As a result, actual flu vaccination coverage and doses administered may be higher than what is displayed on the dashboard."

A look at the website indicates it only contains data dating back to September 2022.

The DOH says flu vaccine levels have dropped noticeably and are trending lower over the last three years. Some medical experts and observers believe the drop is at least partially due to possible fallout from the controversy over COVID vaccines.