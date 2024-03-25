On April 8, 2024, a total solar eclipse will cross North America, passing over Mexico, the United States, and Canada.

A total solar eclipse happens when the Moon passes between the Sun and Earth, completely blocking the face of the Sun. The sky will darken as if it were dawn or dusk.

The path of totality crosses from the northeast to southwest but the moon will obscure the sun to varying degrees depending on your location. Up to 95 or 100% in a path from Montreal, Buffalo, Indianapolis, Dallas and Mazatlan, Mexico.

NASA's map shows cities where eclipse effect will be 95 - 100%

How visible will the 2024 solar eclipse be in the Pacific Northwest?

We will experience a partial eclipse in the northwest and here is a handy tool that simulates what the degree of the eclipse will look like.

NASA urges eclipse viewers to never look directly at the sun without specialized eye protection for solar viewing. Viewing any part of the sun through a camera lens, binoculars, or a telescope without a special solar filter can instantly cause a severe eye injury. Please use safe solar viewing glasses (“eclipse glasses”) or a solar viewer. projector.​

Eclipse watchers at NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory on Aug. 21, 2017. Credit: NASA/Josh Krohn Eclipse watchers at NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory on Aug. 21, 2017.

Credit: NASA/Josh Krohn

We will definitely need eye protection because the effect will be minimal in the northwest and if there is cloud cover, the effect may not be noticeable at all.

So CLICK this link for links to any location in Washington state or go right to the Wenatchee link to view an interactive simulation of the April 8th solar eclipse. (Warning, there are ads for eclipse glasses but the tool let's you select the precise location in Washington state and what the amount of eclipse will be)

Since NASA says the next total solar eclipse visible in the US will be April of 2044, you might want to make plans to experience this where it will be more dramatic than in the PNW.

