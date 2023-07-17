Three Dead In Late Night Head-On Crash West Of Othello

Three people are dead from a head-on crash late Saturday night near Othello.

Troopers say a 2000 Nissan Frontier driven by 30-year-old Homero Vicente Victoriano of Royal City was eastbound on SR 26 about 10 miles west of Othello when it crossed the center line and hit a 2004 Chevy Classic driven by 78-year-old Eloy Romero Serrano.

Serrano and two passengers, 21-year-old Jesus Perez Escamilla of Tlalixtaquilla de Maldonado, Mexico and 63-year-old Antonia Rodrigues Barragan of Royal City, were pronounced dead at the scene.

Troopers say Vicente Victoriano was impaired by drugs or alcohol and will likely face felony charges.

He was taken to Kadlec Regional Medical Center in Richland with injuries,

The crash took place at about 11:20pm Saturday.