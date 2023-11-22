SWAT Team Called For East Wenatchee Man’s Arrest Early Wednesday

A 65-year-old East Wenatchee man faces charges after a SWAT team was brought in to arrest him overnight Wednesday morning.

East Wenatchee Police had gone to a home on a domestic violence call at about 2:45am.

Officers say the woman who had made the call was eventually able to exit the residence and they were able to establish probable cause to arrest Pacomio Anguiano-Santana on the domestic assault claim.

The woman told officers that Anguiano-Santana had a firearm in the residence and had access to it. Anguiano-Santana is a convicted felon and not allowed to have a gun because of prior weapons violations.

Officers say while they were talking to the woman, Anguiano-Santana came out of the house, saw them and went back inside.

They say Anguiano-Santana refused to reemerge from the home when asked to.

That's when the Eastern Cascade SWAT Team and Crisis Negotiation Team were brought in to assist.

Once the SWAT team arrived and hailed Anguiano-Santana, he came out of the home and was arrested.

He's now in the Chelan County jail facing kidnapping, assault and resisting arrest charges.