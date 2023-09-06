Semi Rollover Crash Dumps Load Of Potatoes On Grant Co. Roadway

Traffic on SR 262 next to Potholes Reservoir in Grant County is back to normal after being blocked for hours by semi crash Tuesday.

Troopers say an 18-wheeler driven by 31-year-old Miguel Fuentes of Othello was traveling too fast for conditions when it lost balance on a curve near O’Sullivan Dam and rolled onto its the side

Fuentes was not injured, but the truck and trailer dumped a load of potatoes on the roadway and started leaking fuel.

Fuentes was ticketed for reckless driving and traffic was blocked for an extended period of time during cleanup.

Alcohol or drugs were not involved in the crash. Fuentes was wearing a seatbelt.

The crash took place just before 8:30am Tuesday east of MarDon RV Resort.