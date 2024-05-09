Second Phase Of Project On SR-17 In Moses Lake Underway

The second phase of a project that is making improvements to just over five miles of State Route 17 (SR-17) in Moses Lake began today (Wednesday, May 8).

The project's first leg focused on upgrading pedestrian safety, with the installation of new curb ramps, signals, and push-button crosswalk detection systems.

Phase two of the project will involve repairing imperfections and applying new asphalt to the road surface, as well as fixing and resurfacing four bridge decks.

The work is being done between the highway's intersection with Interstate-90 and Patton Boulevard.

Motorists should plan for single-lane closures, flagger-controlled traffic, and brief closures of several roads connecting with SR-17, as well as closures of the ramps that connect I-90 to SR-17, Monday through Thursday from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.

The bridge work will impact travelers in the project zone on weekends beginning May 17 and stretching into July.

