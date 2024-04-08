Seattle Man Gets 28 Months For Wenatchee Shooting In 2021

A 43-year-old Seattle man will serve more than two years in prison after pleading guilty to a 2nd degree assault charge.

Donald Jeremy Brown was accused of shooting and wounding another man in Wenatchee while breaking into the man’s residence on Montana Court three years ago.

Robbery and burglary charges were dropped against Brown, who will serve 28 months for the assault charge. The assault charge was also reduced from 1st to 2nd degree.

Brown was serving time in state prison for unrelated crimes when he was transferred to Chelan County last September from the Stafford Creek Corrections Center in Aberdeen.

Brown shot and injured the 34-year-old man in the shoulder and was accused of stealing a backpack containing approximately $10,000 from the man’s residential garage on Montana Court in August 2021.

Both prosecutors and Brown’s defense jointly recommended the 28-month sentence, which includes 18 months of community custody upon his release. The victim opposed the agreement, according to court documents.

Chelan County Superior Court Judge Travis Brandt sentenced Brown for the assault conviction.

Brown has a lengthy criminal history, including twelve convictions for crimes such as robbery and illegal weapons possession.

He was still in Chelan County jail as of Sunday.