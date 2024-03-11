Ritzville Man Wanted For Eluding, Obstructing Police

Police in Adams County are looking for a man who is wanted for eluding and obstructing law enforcement.

The Adams County Sheriff's Office responded to a report of a suspicious person at North Batum Road and East Rosenoff Road late Wednesday afternoon where they discovered Daniel Wayne Gill of Ritzville, who appeared to have been driving with a suspended license.

Deputies say when they approached Gill, he fled in his vehicle and engaged them in a pursuit, drove recklessly and attempted to blind his pursuers with a flashlight.

The chase was eventually called off due to concerns over public safety but Gill's vehicle was later found abandoned after it had apparently been involved in a collision.

Anyone with information about Gill's whereabouts is being asked to contact the Adams County Sheriff's Office at 509-659-1122. Tipsters can remain anonymous.