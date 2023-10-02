Pilot Dead From Airplane Crash Near Twisp

One person is dead from a plane crash Sunday in the Methow Valley area.

Okanogan County Search and Rescue was notified at about 10:30AM of a plane crash south of Finley Canyon in rugged hill country southeast of Twisp.

They contacted a pilot at the Twisp Municipal Airport who knew the location of the crash site, and joined up with Aeromethow, Local fire and US Forest Service Law Enforcement about one-mile up Finley Canyon.

A Search and Rescue Team member and a Life Flight emergency helicopter arrived at about the same time at the crash site.

It was determined the pilot was dead at the scene.

Personnel from Search and Rescue, Aeromethow and Twisp along with the Okanogan County Coroner were transported by off road vehicles to the location of the crash to recover the pilot, who has not been identified.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation by the National Transportation Safety Board and the Federal Aviation Administration.

The sheriff's office says additional information may be available later in the week.