One Dead In Sunday Head-On Crash West Of Othello

One person is dead from a head-on crash on State Route 24 about 21 miles west of Othello Sunday afternoon.

Troopers says a 2000 Honda Civic driven by 19-year-old Grace Vickers of Yakima was eastbound when it left the roadway to the right.

They say Vickers overcorrected into the westbound lane and hit a 2022 Honda Accord driven by 21-year-old Emilio Castellanos of Tieton.

Vickers' car came to a rest in a ditch. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Castellanos’ car rolled and came to a rest on its top. He was Taken to Othello Hospital with injuries.

The crash took place at 3:40pm Sunday. Drugs or alcohol were not involved.

The cause of the crash was listed as crossing the center line.