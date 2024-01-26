One Arrested, Two Injured Following Alleged Police Standoff In Moses Lake

A Grant County man is in jail and two people have injuries following reports of a police standoff in Moses Lake on Wednesday afternoon.

The incident allegedly occurred in the 4600 block of Grape Drive at around 3:15 p.m. when police responded to a 9-1-1 call from someone claiming an armed man had barricaded himself inside a residence and was holding a woman against her will.

Officers with the Moses Lake Police Department and deputies with the Grant County Sheriff's Office arrested 31-year-old Enrique Leon of Moses Lake at the scene for an outstanding firearms charge but have yet to file charges for anything related to the purported incident.

Two people believed to be connected to the incident sustained minor injuries and were taken to Samaritan Hospital in Moses Lake for treatment, but police say they have been unable to identify the female victim involved in the alleged standoff.

Investigators say the incident did not involve domestic violence and they are still working to piece together all of the details.

