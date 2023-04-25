Rep Steele Of Chelan Elected 2nd Highest Republican In WA House

State Representative Mike Steele of Chelan is now the second highest ranking member of the House Republican Caucus in Olympia.

Steele was elected Deputy Leader Monday, succeeding Representative Joel Kretz of Wauconda, who was a long-time caucus leadership team member.

"I'm extremely honored and grateful to be chosen as Deputy Leader and look forward to serving all of Washington state, and my constituents, in this new role," said Steele. "It will be exciting to see our accomplishments as we continue to prioritize the top public policy concerns of the people we represent."

Steele represents the 12th district, which includes East Wenatchee, all of Chelan County and parts of Snohomish and King counties.

Meanwhile, 7th District Representative Jacquelin Maycumber of Republic, who represents most of Douglas County, retains her position as Minority Floor Leader, which is the fourth highest ranking position for House Republicans.

Also Monday, House Republicans elected 31st District Representative Drew Stokesbary of Auburn as top-ranking Minority Leader. Stokesbary, succeeds 2nd District Representative J.T. Wilcox of Yelm, who announced recently he was stepping down.

The rest of the Republican leadership in the House remains the same: