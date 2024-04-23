No New Leads In Case Of Chelan Woman Missing For Ten Weeks

Regional law enforcement agencies continue to investigate the case of a Chelan woman who's now been missing for over two months.

Thirty-seven-year-old Adriana Nunez-Gutierrez was last seen at her home on the evening of Feb. 15 and was reported missing eight days later by staff members at Morgan Owing's Elementary where she often volunteers.

Chelan County Sheriff's Office Chief of Special Operations, Ryan Moody, says detectives are aware of a text message sent by Nunez-Gutierrez on Feb. 16 but a subsequent trace of her phone was unsuccessful in locating her.

"We have actually pinged the phone of our missing female and it last pinged about the time that she went missing, so her phone has either been turned off or the battery is dead or it's been destroyed and we have no way of knowing which is the case or where it's at now."

Investigators received some useful information they were hopeful would lead to the whereabouts of Nunez-Gutierrez early on in the case, but since then, no new details have surfaced and she has yet to be located.

Moody says it's difficult to know if Nunez-Gutierrez is in any danger or might have met with foul play, but there is some circumstantial evidence to suggest such scenarios are possible.

"If I were to put a number on it, I'd say it's really about fifty-fifty if she willingly left or is in some type of danger. She has kids and most of her friends don't think she would just walk away from them, so that in and of itself causes us to have some concerns about what may have happened to her."

Police believe there's no connection between the disappearance of Nunez-Gutierrez and a 31-year-old Grant County woman who went missing around the same time since the circumstances surrounding each case are quite different.

Nunez-Gutierrez is Hispanic with dark eyes and hair, stands approximately 5'3" tall, weighs about 110 pounds, and walks with a pronounced limp. She was last seen wearing a black sweatshirt or jacket and prefers dark-colored clothing.

Anyone with information about Nunez-Gutierrez is asked to call the Chelan County Sheriff's Office Tipline at 509-667-6845 or send an email to cy.bowthorpe@co.chelan.wa.us. All tipsters can remain anonymous.