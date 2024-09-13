Murder Trial To Commence In Waterville After Six-Year Wait

After a six-year wait, the murder trail of a Rock Island man will finally get underway next week.

Seventy-four-year-old Ului Teulilo has been awaiting trial in jail since July of 2018, when he was charged with the shooting death of his wife.

Prosecutors say Teulilo shot and killed 68-year-old Peggy Teulilo in the couple's Rock Island home.

Police say the killing happened after Peggy Teulilo had filed several reports of domestic violence against her husband.

Ului Teulilo's trial has encountered numerous delays, including an appeal by his defense attorney that was turned down by the Washington Supreme Court.

Jury selection is scheduled to begin on Monday (Sept. 16) at the Douglas County Courthouse in Waterville.

Judge Brian Huber will preside over the case.