Motorcyclist Killed In Crash Near Ephrata

A 48-year-old Quincy man is dead after crashing his motorcycle in Grant County Sunday evening.

Grant County Sheriff's Office spokesperson Kyle Foreman says the accident occurred near Ephrata.

"Christopher B. Mittlestadt was driving a 2005 Harley Davidson at high speed north on Frey Road Northwest when he lost control of the motorcycle near Road 17.7 Northwest and was ejected."

Mittlestadt died at the scene.

An autopsy will be conducted by the Grant County Coroner's Office to determine his exact cause of death.