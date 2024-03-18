Motorcyclist Arrested After Leading Deputies On Chase In Moses Lake

A Grant County motorcyclist is in jail after police say he led them on a pursuit near Moses Lake on Thursday morning.

Grant County Sheriff's Office spokesperson, Kyle Foreman, says a deputy spotted a motorcycle being driven without a license plate on North Block Street in Moses Lake and attempted a traffic stop but the driver fled.

"Deputies trailed that motorcycle from a distance for several miles and observed as the rider tried to escape by driving the bike through a farm field."

After briefly going into the field near Potato Hill Road, the motorcyclist made his way back onto Road K Southeast and Baseline Road East where he ran a stop sign and nearly collided with a tractor.

Shortly after, the motorcycle experienced mechanical issues and became disabled, allowing deputies to arrest the driver, 45-year-old Vernon Little of Moses Lake.

Foreman says Little's attempt to run from law enforcement ended up like many others do in Grant County.

"We have a lot of pursuits in Grant County, and all of those drivers tend to get pretty creative on how they try and escape from us. But in the end, we always catch them."

Little was booked into the Grant County Jail for investigation of felony eluding with additional charges pending.

The motorcycle was also discovered to have no vehicle identification number (VIN) and was impounded.