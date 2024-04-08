Mission Ridge Extends Seasonal Operations

Mission Ridge Ski & Board Resort has announced it is extending its operating season to include weekends until the end of April.

Marketing Director, Tony Hickok, says extending the ski at snowboarding season and The Ridge is part of the resort's annual plan.

"We always try to extend the season and operate through the last weekend in April whenever possible. We've actually been able to do it most of the years out of the last five or ten. It's really just largely due to conditions and we've has some good snowfall over the last couple of weeks as well, and that's kept things nice and fresh on the mountain."

Hickok says although conditions are still favorable for winter recreation at the moment, it won't take much for Mother Nature to change that.

"Spring forecasts are always really fickle, so a couple of degrees either way and it could change the game but we're excited to extend the season."

