A man wanted for a shooting in Mattawa early Monday has been arrested in the Ephrata area.

Get our free mobile app

Mattawa Police Department said they received assistance from the Grant County Sheriff's Office to arrest Juan Jose Serrano Berrios.

READ MORE: Mattawa Man Injured in Early-Morning Shooting

Mattawa Man Injured in Early-Morning Shooting

The arrest comes after a shooting reported around 12:10 a.m. Monday near 4th Street in Mattawa. Officers found a victim with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds to his forearm. The victim received treatment for his injuries at a regional hospital.

Investigators say the victim and Serrano Berrios knew each other. Police say the case is not gang-related.

Serrano Berrios faces a charge of first-degree assault for the shooting, which remains under investigation.