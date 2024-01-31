Man Jailed After 40+ Mile Pursuit &#038; Standoff

Man Jailed After 40+ Mile Pursuit & Standoff

welcomia

An East Wenatchee man is behind bars after police say he led them on a lengthy vehicle pursuit that ended in an armed standoff on Monday night.

Trooper Jeremiah Mathews of the Washington State Patrol says the incident began around 7:30 p.m. in the Brewster city limits when officers attempted a traffic stop on 37-year-old Kamil Jelonek, who was wanted for a domestic violence court order violation in Okanogan County.

Mathews says after Jelonek refused to stop he led multiple law enforcement agencies on a chase that covered over 40 miles of U.S. Highway 97 (U.S. 97).

Chief Criminal Deputy Steve Groseclose of the Douglas County Sheriff's Office says when the pursuit ended a few miles north of Orondo, Jelonek armed himself with a knife and barricaded himself in his vehicle.

"Initial de-escalation techniques proved unsuccessful and the East Cascade Crisis Negotiation Team responded along with the East Cascade SWAT Team."

Groseclose says it took officers a little more than two hours to subdue Jelonek.

"Members of the East Cascade SWAT Team used a less-lethal forty-millimeter launcher to knock the knife from Mister Jelonek's hand. Additional less-lethal tools were utilized and Jelonek was taken into custody."

Jelonek was remanded to the custody of the Washington State Patrol and booked into the Okanogan County Jail on a litany of charges, including attempted eluding, resisting arrest, DUI, and malicious mischief.

The standoff closed a four-mile stretch of U.S. 97 for several hours.

Get our free mobile app

Police Chase Ends in Crash

Suspect lost control and crashed into utility pole on the sidewalk of busy intersection

Gallery Credit: Mark Rattner with Newsradio 610 KONA

Filed Under: washington state patrol, douglas county sheriff's office, police pursuit
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From 610 KONA