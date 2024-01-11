Home Damaged, Firefighter Injured In Lake Wenatchee Blaze
Firefighters battled blizzard-like conditions during their response to a house fire in the Lake Wenatchee area Tuesday night.
Crews from Lake Wenatchee Fire & Rescue and Chelan County Fire District No. 3 were called to a two-story home on Conrad Road after smoke detectors alerted neighbors to the blaze.
The fire was contained to the basement of the residence and was located near a wall heater.
Several apparatus and a total of 25 firefighters responded to the blaze, the cause of which is still under investigation.
No one was inside the home during the fire.
One firefighter suffered a minor injury when they slipped on a patch of ice and fell.
Damage from the fire is estimated at around $40,000.
