Grant County Sheriff’s deputies are investigating a vehicle crash and fire that injured a woman Sunday evening.

First responders were called around 7 p.m. to the 1000 block of Thomas Drive Northeast in unincorporated Soap Lake, where a car had struck a utility pole and caught fire.

Authorities say a woman was trapped inside the vehicle and suffered burn injuries. She was airlifted to a regional hospital.

The name of the woman or her condition have not been released.