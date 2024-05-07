Republican Rep. Dan Newhouse (WA-04) has filed for reelection.

Newhouse announced on Monday that he has filed for reelection to Washington's 4th congressional district. The five-term incumbent is a resident of Sunnyside, and closely associated with the agrarian community in Central Washington.

A press release outlines the core tenets of his governing philosophy: "secure borders," "less government," strong leadership and de-bureaucratization.

Outside of the 4th district, Newhouse is perhaps best known for defying President Trump - and emerging practically no worse for wear. Not only did he vote for Trump's impeachment in 2021, he remained in office thereafter. That's a unique distinction. Of the 10 House Republicans who voted to impeach, only two were not banished from the lower chamber.

But as you might expect in a conservative district, Newhouse has attracted his share of adversaries. So far two Republicans primary challengers have stepped up in the 4th district: Jerrod Sessler and Tiffany Smiley. The former is a home repair guru who credits a produce-rich diet for triumphing over cancer. Trump pointedly endorsed Sessler a few weeks ago.

Smiley is an Army wife and former triage nurse. In 2022 she lost her bid to unseat Sen. Patty Murray (D-WA).

As of late March, Newhouse was handily outraising Sessler, according to FEC data. (No such data exists on the Smiley campaign, which is less than a day old.) But Newhouse's bundlers are largely institutional in nature. Sessler has the upper hand when it comes to small dollar donations, meaning $200 or less.

Prior to assuming his current role, Newhouse headed up the Washington State Department of Agriculture. (He was appointed by then-Gov. Christine Gregoire, a Democrat.) From 2003 to 2009, Newhouse served in the state House.