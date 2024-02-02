Chelan County Opens Latest Round Of Lodging Tax Grants

Chelan County is now taking applications for its next round of lodging tax funding.

The County's Lodging Tax Advisory Committee (LTAC) officially opened its latest application window today (Thursday, Feb. 1).

The LTAC accepts applications from groups that can show an ability to increase tourism and boost overnight stays or retail sales within the county.

Spokesperson Jill FitzSimmons says the County goes through two application phases every year.

"This round of grants is focused on capital projects or capital improvements. This year, LTAC has decided to allocate $420,000 toward this round of grants."

FitzSimmons says the initial amount being offered by the LTAC is down from last year but could change once the process of reviewing the applications gets underway.

"It's a little down. It was over $500,000 last year but LTAC always comes back and surprises us every year. So we'll see if they stick to that $420,000 or go a little bit above."

All applications must be submitted online through the County's website.

The deadline to apply for funding is 5 p.m. on March 15.

Get our free mobile app