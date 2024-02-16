3 People Dead From Crash On SR 17 Near Othello
Three people are dead from a crash involving a semi on SR 17 near Othello Thursday morning.
Troopers say a 2003 Toyota Corolla driven by 44-year-old Manuela Franco of Warden was traveling southbound when she lost control, slid into the northbound lane and was hit by a northbound semi.
Huerta and a passenger, 14-year-old Daniel Gamaperez of Warden, died at Othello Community Hospital. Another passenger, 44-year-old Brini Moranflores of Warden, died at the scene.
The semi driver, 53-year-old Jeffrey Tibbs of Hermiston, Oregon was not injured.
Alcohol or drugs were not involved in the crash. Everyone in the birth vehicles was wearing a seal belt.
Troopers sat Huerta was driving to fast for conditions.
The crash took place at about 7:10am Thursday on SR 17 just east of Othello.
