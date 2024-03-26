Two people were arrested Sunday for burglarizing a marijuana store in Yakima and a pawn store in Wapato. Wapato Police were called to the Wapato Pawn and Trade on South Wapato Avenue early Sunday for a report of a burglary.

WAPATO POLICE FOUND VIDEO THAT HELPED IDENTIFY THE SUSPECTS

When they arrived they found a broken window and items stolen from the business Wapato Pawn and Trade. Authorities were able to get the license plate of the suspect vehicle from security video and put that information out for other officers in the valley.

YAKIMA POLICE FOUND THE SUSPECT VEHICLE AT YAKIMA HOME

Soon after, Yakima Police Officers reported finding the suspect vehicle at a home on Naches Avenue. Officers found two people at the home that matched the descriptions of suspects in the Wapato burglary. As they searched a backpack found on the male suspect they found numerous THC and CBD products including other packaged products in a separate bag. Police determined the items came from a burglary at Yakima Weed Company earlier Sunday. After a short investigation Yakima Police linked the two suspects to the burglary at Yakima Weed Company on East Washington Avenue and the Wapato Pawn and Trade store on South Wapato Avenue in Wapato.

THE TWO SUSPECTS ARE SITTING IN THE YAKIMA COUNTY JAIL

The two suspects, a male and female were arrested on charges of 2nd Degree Burglary, 1st Degree Theft and Malicious Mischief. Both are being held in the Yakima County jail.

