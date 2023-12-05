Yakima Police Looking For Shooter Who Injured Man Monday Downtown

A 19-year-old man was wounded in a drive-by shooting in downtown Yakima on Monday. Yakima Police say it happened at about 11:15 am at North Naches and East Yakima Avenue.

THE VICTIM WAS SHOT MULTIPLE TIMES IN THE LEG

The victim was shot multiple times in his right leg. He was taken to Multicare Yakima Memorial Hospital to be treated for non-life threatening injuries. No arrests have been made.

ARRESTS DON'T USUALLY FOLLOW DRIVE-BY SHOOTINGS

Yakima Police Capt. Jay Seely admits that arrests are rare in drive-by shootings unless they can develop a solid lead on a suspect. But police did make an arrest in a deadly drive-by shooting reported in October. In fact Yakima Police recently arrested a second suspect in the shooting in which a 26 year old man died October 15.

OFFICERS FOUND THE VICTIM DEAD AT THE SCENE

Officers were called to the 1400 block of Roosevelt Avenue after a call of shots fired. They found the 26-year-old victim, identified as Omar Garcia of Yakima was dead, a result of multiple gunshot wounds. He died at the scene of the shooting. A 22-year-old man, Ruben Marin, who police say was the shooter is being held in the Yakima County jail on a charges of second-degree murder, drive-by shooting and first- and second-degree unlawful possession of a firearm.

POLICE RECENTLY ARRESTED THE SECOND SUSPECT WANTED IN THE SHOOTING

Police recently arrested the second suspect. 19-year-old Blayze Christopher Choquette is facing a charges of drive-by shooting and first-degree rendering criminal assistance. Detectives say Choquette drove Marin to the area where the shooting happened. Police say an argument between Marin and Garcia happened just before Garcia was shot in the gang related incident.

