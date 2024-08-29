The Yakima City Council talked about an annexation in Terrace Heights during the regular meeting at Yakima City Hall earlier this month. The proposed annexation of 1,000 acres east of the Yakima River was prompted by petitions from property owners.

SO IF THE ANNEXATION IS EVENTUALLY APPROVED WHAT AREAS WOULD IT INCLUDE?

If the city approves the annexation it will include the new Amazon warehouse on Keys Road along with Yakima Sportsman State Park, Pacific Northwest University of Health Sciences along with some industrial areas. Sun Country Estates, the private Riverside Christian School would also be part of the annexation.

Yakima City Hall where the city council meets. Yakima City Hall where the city council meets. loading...

SOME TERRACE HEIGHTS RESIDENTS SAY NOT SO FAST!

Lots of people who live in Terrace Heights have lots of questions and concerns and the city is hoping bring answers during another meeting at Yakima City Hall set for September 17.

City planning staff is busy putting together information and answers about security, taxes and emergency services like fire and police.

THE CITY HAS APPROVED THE CREATION OF STAY OUT OF DRUG AREAS

Meanwhile, the Yakima City Council on Tuesday approved stay out of drug areas in the city. The areas geting that desgination include areas on North First Street and one area on Naches Avenue south of Yakima Avenue. Yakima Police say those areas see a large amount of drug use. If approved a judge could prevent people from going into the areas as part of a pre-trial release saying they could face arrest and fines if they enter the drug areas.

