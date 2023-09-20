No apology from Yakima Mayor Janice Deccio at Tuesday's Yakima City Council meeting after she called 911 September 3 on what she called "right wing" signature gatherers at the West Valley Walmart. Instead Deccio which has made national headlines with her action says it's within her "purview" to call 911 when she has a question.

A MOTION TO CENSURE THE MAYOR FAILED ON A 4-3 VOTE

Deccio went on to say she was fully aware of how the 911 system works. She says she first tried to contact the Yakima Police Chief and tried to call the non-emergency number but had no response. One council member, Patricia Byers did make a motion to censure the mayor for her action but the motion didn't have full support of the council. Holly Cousins, Patricia Byers and Matt Brown voted in favor of the motion to censure the mayor but the motion failed on a 4-3 vote.

MANY PEOPLE HAD A CHANCE TO TELL THE COUNCIL HOW THEY FEEL

During the public comment period more people spoke out against the mayor's action than supported her. Former Yakima Mayor Mary Place applauded the action. She went on to say how surprised and concerned she is after hearing the 911 call had been released by the city after public records requests were made for the public 911 call. Place apparently wasn't aware that 911 calls are available through the records requests. One resident, Len Harden asked Mayor Deccio to step down as Mayor of the city.

ANTI-TAX ACTIVIST TIM EYMAN MADE APPEARANCES AT THE WALMART AND THE COUNCIL CHAMBERS

Anti-tax activist Tim Eyman first appeared at the West Valley Walmart on Tuesday afternoon helping to collect signatures for the proposals. During the time at Walmart Eyman was loudly proclaiming to people to help "sign the ultra right wing" petitions. Despite those words many people stepped up to give signatures. One man did walk up to the group and gave them two strong hand gestures and one driver sped by the crowd at the front entrance. No other problems were reported.

YOU CAN WATCH THE ENTIRE MEETING

https://videos.yakimawa.gov/CablecastPublicSite/show/12840?site=2

EYMAN SAYS HE'S TAKING ACTION THROUGH A PUBLIC RECORDS REQUEST

Eyman says he's requesting Deccio's cell phone records transcripts of voicemails, and a list of numbers called and received between September 1 to September 20. He says he'll also be "filing with the city clerk a formal petition to recall Mayor Deccio from office due to her abusing the power of her office, violating her oath of office, filing a false report, and other offenses."

THE STORY IS BEING REPORTED BY FOX NEWS

Eyman attended the Yakima City Council meeting and accused the mayor of lying about her account of the situation. He also told the mayor she owed an apology. No apology came from Mayor Janice Deccio.

Deccio making national news headlines with a FOX News story published on Tuesday allowing the world to judge the actions of the Yakima mayor.

LOOK: What major laws were passed the year you were born? Data for this list was acquired from trusted online sources and news outlets. Read on to discover what major law was passed the year you were born and learn its name, the vote count (where relevant), and its impact and significance.