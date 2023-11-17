Yakima Police are searching for a second suspect in a deadly gang related shooting in which a 26 year old man died October 15. Officers were called to the 1400 block of Roosevelt Avenue after a call of shots fired.

OFFICERS FOUND THE 26-YEAR-OLD VICTIM DEAD AT THE SCENE

They found the 26-year-old victim, identified as Omar Garcia of Yakima was dead, a result of multiple gunshot wounds. He died at the scene of the shooting. A 22-year-old man, Ruben Marin, who police say was the shooter is being held in the Yakima County jail on a charges of second-degree murder, drive-by shooting and first- and second-degree unlawful possession of a firearm.

NOW AUTHORITIES ARE LOOKING FOR A SECOND MAN

Now police are searching for another suspect and have issued an arrest warrant. 19-year-old Blayze Christopher Choquette is facing a charges of drive-by shooting and first-degree rendering criminal assistance. Detectives say Choquette drove Marin to the area where the shooting happened.

AN ARGUMENT PRECEDED THE DEATH OF GARCIA

Police say an argument between Marin and Garcia happened just before Garcia was shot in the gang related incident. Police are hoping for tips to locate Choquette, the second suspect wanted in the shooting. If you have any information that could help authorities contact Yakima police at 509-575-6200. Tips may also be left with Yakima County Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.

