Of all the things that the Yakima City Council has to deal with in 2024 the one thing that tops the priority list is parking in downtown Yakima.

NO PARKING ENFORCEMENT UNTIL MARCH IN DOWNTOWN CITY LOTS

As the council tries to figure out what to do about paid parking downtown the city has suspended parking enforcement at least until the month of March. Last year city officials thought they had the parking problems solved by adopting a parking plan developed by downtown business owners Joe Mann, Ben Hittle and Steve Mercy. But the plan hit a snag late last year when many who work in downtown complained the parking fees were too expensive.

MONTHLY COSTS FOR EMPLOYEES CUT INTO EVERYDAY EXPENSES FOR EMPLOYEES

Under the plan the city increased the cost of paid parking spaces downtown to raise money to help maintain the parking lots. Yakima City Council member Matt Brown says the paid spaces were increased from $40 to $50 each month. However many employees found the costs too high and complained to city officials.

THE CITY COUNCIL IS PLANNING A STUDY SESSION LATER THIS MONTH

As a result of the concerns the city decided in December of last year to suspend parking enforcement for 60 days until a better solution can be found. So no enforcement until at least March. In the meantime city officials continue to study the issue for the right answer.

In fact the Yakima City Council will hold a study session on downtown parking. The study session is set for January 23 at the Bank of America building at 101 north 2nd Street.

