It's no secret that Yakima County Commissioner Amanda McKinney is against large solar/energy farms locating in agricultural areas in central Washington. McKinney has appeared on KIT many times talking about her concerns and need for more work before the farms and approved. She's concerned about the loss of productive ag land in the valley.

THE COMMISSIONERS ARE WRITING A LETTER OPPOSING A WIND FARM



In fact the Yakima County Commissioners are writing a letter opposing the Horse Heaven wind project in Benton County this week. The commissioners talked about the opposition and the letter during a meeting earlier today. It doesn't impact Benton County but a moratorium on the energy farms was put in place last year for Yakima county.

THE LETTER IS BEING DRAFTED TODAY TO SEND A MESSAGE TO THE STATE

The commissioners passed a resolution to send the letter early Tuesday. The letter urges the Energy Facility Site Evaluation Council to spend more time investigating and speaking with community leaders before projects are planned and constructed. McKinney says she's working hard on raising legitimate concerns across the state. McKinney says she's concerned the state agency is "taking away our land and water shifting the tax burden to local residents."

