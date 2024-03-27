Move to One of These Top 10 Cities If You Want to Live Safely in WA
Safety. It's something we all think about and we all hope the place where we live in a safe city.
If you're looking for the safest places to live in Washington state according to the latest State of Safety report, 10 cities in the state are considered the safest places to live.
THE SAFEST CITIES IN WASHINGTON ARE LISTED BY WAY OF CRIME RATES
Every year, the safety report names the cities where crime rates are lower than the state and national averages.
This year, 82 cities met the criteria to be considered but let's look at the top ten on the list.
TOP TEN HAVE RELATIVELY SMALLER POPULATIONS THAT ARE SEEING BIG GROWTH
The number one safest city in the state of Washington is Camas. The city of Camas has been in the top spot for three years.
#1. Camas.
The city has a population of 27,653 and is located in Clark County, Washington. The east side of Camas is bordered by the city of Washougal, Washington, and the west side of town borders Vancouver, Washington.
#2. Oak Harbor.
Oak Harbor. The city has a population of 24,858 and is located on Whidbey Island in Island County, Washington.
#3.Sammamish.
Sammamish is third on the list. A population of 65,748 it's located in King County.
#4. Pullman.
It's the biggest city in Whitman County, and is located within the Palouse region with a population of 32,848.
#5. Kenmore.
Kenmore rounds out the top five safest cities. It's also located in King County with a population of 23,914.
#6. West Richland.
West Richland is number 6 on the east side of the state. It's located in Benton County, Washington.
#7. Ridgefield.
Ever been to Ridgefield? It's number 7 on the list of safest cities in Washington state. A smaller population of 10,319. It's located in Clark County Washington. It's one of the fastest growing cities in the state.
#8. Snoqualmie.
Snoqualmie makes it to number 8 with a population of 13, 523 it's located next to Snoqualmie Falls in King County, Washington.
#9. Enumclaw.
Enumclaw a city in King County, Washington, with a population of 12,743.
#10. Bainbridge Island.
It's a small city in Western Washington connected to the city of Seattle by a quick ferry ride.
So there you go! You now have all the safe city information you need to make a decision on where to live now in Washington state, or in the future.
