Move to One of These Top 10 Cities If You Want to Live Safely in WA

Safety. It's something we all think about and we all hope the place where we live in a safe city.

If you're looking for the safest places to live in Washington state according to the latest State of Safety report, 10 cities in the state are considered the safest places to live.

 

THE SAFEST CITIES IN WASHINGTON ARE LISTED BY WAY OF CRIME RATES

Every year, the safety report names the cities where crime rates are lower than the state and national averages.

This year, 82 cities met the criteria to be considered but let's look at the top ten on the list.

TOP TEN HAVE RELATIVELY SMALLER POPULATIONS THAT ARE SEEING BIG GROWTH

The number one safest city in the state of Washington is Camas. The city of Camas has been in the top spot for three years.

#1. Camas.

The city has a population of 27,653 and is located in Clark County, Washington. The east side of Camas is bordered by the city of Washougal, Washington, and the west side of town borders Vancouver, Washington.

Getty Images/iStockphoto
#2. Oak Harbor.

Oak Harbor. The city has a population of 24,858 and is located on Whidbey Island in Island County, Washington.

Warren Little/Getty Images
#3.Sammamish.

Sammamish is third on the list. A population of 65,748 it's located in King County.

Getty Images
#4. Pullman.

It's the biggest city in Whitman County, and is located within the Palouse region with a population of 32,848.

Getty Images
#5. Kenmore.

Kenmore rounds out the top five safest cities. It's also located in King County with a population of 23,914.

Google Maps
#6. West Richland.

West Richland is number 6 on the east side of the state. It's located in Benton County, Washington.

Getty Images
#7. Ridgefield.

Ever been to Ridgefield? It's number 7 on the list of safest cities in Washington state. A smaller population of 10,319. It's located in Clark County Washington. It's one of the fastest growing cities in the state.

Getty Images
#8. Snoqualmie.

Snoqualmie makes it to number 8 with a population of 13, 523 it's located next to Snoqualmie Falls in King County, Washington.

Getty Images
#9. Enumclaw.

Enumclaw a city in King County, Washington, with a population of 12,743.

getty images
#10. Bainbridge Island.

It's a small city in Western Washington connected to the city of Seattle by a quick ferry ride.

Perry Kibler on Unsplash
So there you go! You now have all the safe city information you need to make a decision on where to live now in Washington state, or in the future.

