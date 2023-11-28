Good job! You survived Thanksgiving. The Yakima Fire Department is out with the annual warnings about cooking fires and other holiday problems. According to the National Fire Protection Association, Thanksgiving is the leading day of the year for home fires involving cooking equipment with Christmas Day and Christmas Eve following close behind.

EVERY YEAR FIRE CAUSES BIG DAMAGE BUT IT WON'T HAPPEN TO YOU RIGHT?

Between 2018 to 2022, fire agencies in Washington State reported more than 10,268 cooking-related fires resulting in 16 fire fatalities and over $48 million in dollar loss.

SOME TIPS TO KEEP YOU SAFE



Stand by your pan. Unattended cooking is by far the leading contributing factor in cooking fires and fire deaths. Keep children at least 3 feet away from the stove and never hold a child while cooking. Be sure electric cords are not dangling off the counter within easy reach of children or pets.

Get our free mobile app

MAKE SURE YOUR SMOKE ALARMS ARE WORKING

Keep clothing sleeves and loose-fitting clothing away from burners.

Keep the floor clear so you or others don’t trip over toys, purses, or bags.

Keep knives out of the reach of children.

Make sure children stay away from hot food and liquids. The steam or splash from vegetables, gravy, or coffee could cause serious burns.

Make sure your smoke alarms and carbon monoxide detectors are working. Remember to test them by pushing the test button.

IF YOU ARE PLANNING TO FRY A TURKEY FOR CHRISTMAS BE CAREFUL



Keep it away from your house and garage.

Make sure the turkey is completely thawed.

Always measure the amount of oil needed in your pot before lighting the burner. Using water can help determine what the oil level should be.

Make sure to monitor the recommended oil temperature during the deep frying process.

Do not cook on the deck or patio near the house, or under covered patios or near awnings.

MORE TOP STORIES FROM LANCE:

25 True Crime Locations: What Do They Look Like Today? Below, find out where 25 of the most infamous crimes in history took place — and what the locations are used for today. (If they've been left standing.)