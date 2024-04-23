Yakima City and County officials are watching the U.S. Supreme Court closely as the justices hear arguments about ticketing homeless people who live on the streets and whether that action violates the Eighth Amendment.

CITY OFFICIALS ACROSS THE NATION ARE WONDERING HOW THE COURT WILL RULE

Authorities and officials from Yakima to Portland Oregon and around the nation are waiting for a ruling as cities all around the Pacific Northwest are struggling to find answers for problems caused by street camps.

homeless loading...

HOMELESSNESS IS GROWING THE CITIES ARE TRYING TO TAKE ACTION

According to the Department of Housing homelessness in America grew 12% between the years of 2022 and 2023. And while hundreds are homeless in Yakima and live on the street there's an estimated 650,000 homeless with some 40% unhoused. The court is specifically considering if ordinances in Grants Pass, Oregon that ticket homeless for camping on public property.

Sacramento Tent City Fills Up Jobless And Homeless Getty Images loading...

THE SUPREME COURT IS RULING ON AN APPEALS COURT RULING

The court is reviewing an appeals court ruling that says ordinances passed by Grants Pass are unconstitutional under the Eighth Amendment which bars cruel and unusual punishment. The ordinances in Grants Pass make it against the law to camp or sleep on public property. The ordinances "punish" homeless through barring them from public areas and fines. The Justices are considering if the rules apply prohibit conduct or apply to a class of people, the homeless.

Grants Pass officials say the rules or ordinances apply to everyone.

