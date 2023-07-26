Every Christmas season officials at the Yakima Salvation Army collect donations through the Red Kettle Program. The campaign raises more than $100,000 each season with all the money staying in the Yakima Valley to be used to support the Salvation Army food bank, student food security services, family services, various Christmas help and year round youth programming.

THE SALVATION ARMY IS NO LONGER PAYING BELL RINGERS



For years the Yakima Salvation Army paid the bell ringers to collect the needed funds.

But that changed this year. Cpt. Meagan Ruff says the pandemic and rising prices have put a great amount of pressure on funding for the local Salvation Army pushing to change a policy. Ruff says they're no longer paying bell ringers hoping people will volunteer for the job this year.

SALVATION ARMY OFFICIALS HOPING THE COMMUNITY UNDERSTANDS

Ruff says they hope the community understands and reaches out to help. If you are interested in helping to gather needed funds this coming Christmas season you are urged to go to the website registertoring.com. Ruff says they hope to register 100 volunteer spots for the Christmas season.

MAKE IT A TEAM EFFORT

Ruff says "volunteer with your family, friends, coworkers, church, or local club and help support the many programs and services of The Salvation Army in Yakima."

Ruff says just go to the website registertoring.com type in a Yakima Valley zip code and see all of the available shifts

