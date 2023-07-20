Woman Seriously Injured in Hit and Run Troopers Want Driver

Washington State Patrol Troopers are searching for information that could lead to the arrest of a driver who struck and injured a pedestrian on Friday, July 14 on SR 97 at Fort Road.

THE WOMAN WAS WALKING IN A CROSSWALK WHEN SHE WAS HIT

23-year-old Theolinda George was walking in a crosswalk in the intersection when she was struck by a vehicle driving northbound. The driver fled the scene of the crash. George was taken to Multicare Yakima Memorial Hospital then transferred to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle with critical injuries. Troopers with the Washington State Patrol say they're looking for information and witnesses of the crash.

SOMEONE IS TALKING SOMEONE KNOWS THE IDENTITY OF THE DRIVER

A press release says the vehicle and driver are still a mystery that Troopers want to solve. Many hit and run crashes are reported everyday in Washington State. Washington State Patrol Troopers says if you leave the scene of an accident it's a crime. They say many driver leave the scene of a crash because they're under the influence of alcohol or drugs or driving without a license.

IF YOU CAN HELP CONTACT AUTHORITIES NOW

Anyone that may have any information regarding this incident is asked to contact WSP Detective James Stairet at (509) 378-2753 or (509) 734-5818, also by email at James.stairet@wsp.wa.gov.

YAKIMA AUTHORITIES ARE ALSO LOOKING FOR A HIT AND RUN DRIVER

Yakima County Sheriff's Deputies are investigating a fatal crash reported late Tuesday in Wapato. Deputies were called to the 2300 block of West Wapato Road after a report that a driver struck a pedestrian. When they arrived they found an unidentified pedestrian dead at the scene. Deputies say there were multiple reports that the person was walking in the road before being hit and killed. Currently the investigation is ongoing by the Yakima County Sheriff’s Office Traffic Unit to determine exactly what happened. No driver was identified. An investigation continues today.

Get our free mobile app

Report a typo or correction

Got a news tip? Email us here.

TRENDING STORIES:

See the Must-Drive Roads in Every State

25 True Crime Locations: What Do They Look Like Today? Below, find out where 25 of the most infamous crimes in history took place — and what the locations are used for today. (If they've been left standing.)

50 Most Popular Chain Restaurants in America YouGov investigated the most popular dining brands in the country, and Stacker compiled the list to give readers context on the findings. Read on to look through America's vast and divergent variety of restaurants—maybe you'll even find a favorite or two.

LOOK: See the iconic cars that debuted the year you were born

LOOK: What major laws were passed the year you were born? Data for this list was acquired from trusted online sources and news outlets. Read on to discover what major law was passed the year you were born and learn its name, the vote count (where relevant), and its impact and significance.