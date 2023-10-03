A homicide investigation is underway after a 28-year-old man was killed on a Toppenish street on Sunday. Toppenish Police were called to the area of Second Avenue and South Division Street at about 12:46 pm on Sunday, where they found the man dead. There is no word on whether the shooting was gang-related, and no arrests have been made.

IF YOU KNOW ANYTHING THAT COULD HELP POLICE CALL THEM TODAY

Police believe that the man was targeted in the attack, but the victim has not been identified.

If you have any information about the shooting, please contact (509) 865-1629.

ANOTHER HOMICIDE INVESTIGATION IS UNDERWAY IN GRANGER

Meanwhile, another homicide that authorities say was gang-related remains under investigation. Yakima County Sheriff's Detectives are continuing to search for a suspect or suspects in the homicide reported near Granger on September 28.

DEPUTIES FOUND THE VICTIM DEAD IN THE CAR A CANAL

Deputies were first called to a rollover crash in the area of Church Road and SR 223, but while on their way to the crash, deputies were notified of a gunshot victim in the 100 block of Schuster Road. When deputies arrived, they found that both calls were related. The deputies discovered a vehicle submerged upside down in a canal with the driver still inside the vehicle.

THE VICTIM IS FROM GRANGER

During the investigation, detectives learned from the victim's family members that the 19-year-old driver, identified as Anthony Govanny Mendoza-Salazar from Granger, was shot while driving in the area and later crashed the vehicle into the canal. No arrests have been made as the investigation continues.

CHECK IT OUT: 100 sports records and the stories behind them

MORE: See 30 toys that every '90s kid wanted