Mask requirements are now back at Multicare Yakima Memorial Hospital. Hospital officials say masks are now required in the hospital and certain areas are restricted because of the concern about respiratory infection or illnesses.

MASKS REQUIRED AND CERTAIN AREAS RESTRICTED

Because the hospital is small and the demand is growing hospital officials are urging people not to seek help at the hospital if they don't need it for an emergency. They hope people who don't feel good visit their doctor or an urgent clinic for non-emergency concerns. They hope to preserve space for those most in need.

GET THAT FLU SHOT YET?

Along with the new requirement of masks officials at the hospital are also urging everyone to be up to date with COVID and influenza vaccinations. They also are limiting the number of visitors in certain areas because of a shortage of staff and the need to prevent the spread of sickness within the facility.

SPECIFIC REQUIREMENTS;

Masking:

· Masking is required for all staff, patients, and visitors within all MYMH facilities.

· Exception: Children under two years of age



Visitors:

· Patients will be limited to 2 visitors at one time, except Family Birthplace who may have 3 visitors.

· Exception: Hospice/end of life patients may have more than 2 visitors at one time.

· Clinics: No visitor restrictions

THE FIRST FLU DEATH OF THE SEASON HAS HAPPENED IN YAKIMA

Yakima County is reporting the first flu death of the season. Yakima Health District officials say the person was between the ages of 30 and 49-years-old. They say flu activity in Yakima County is following last year's trend based on the total number of flu tests conducted during the week of November 5 to November 11 which showed 8.6% were positive flu tests. Compare those numbers to a month earlier when health officials say 1.0% of the rapid tests were positive.

