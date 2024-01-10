Seattle Seahawks Report That Pete Carroll Is OUT As Head Coach

Is Pete Carroll OUT as The Seattle Seahawks Head Coach?

Talk about a shocker, the Seattle Seahawks have removed Pete Carroll as head coach.

Seattle Seahawks v Carolina Panthers

Pete Carroll Says He Wanted To Be The Head Coach In 2024

Pete Carroll is stepping down as head coach of the Seattle Seahawks but will remain as an advisor.

It'll be a shock to a lot of the fans and Carroll just two days ago in a recent interview said he'd love to stay as the head coach in 2024.

Carroll is the winningest coach in the franchise and even secured the only Superbowl win for the team in 2013.

Super Bowl XLVIII - Seattle Seahawks v Denver Broncos

Carroll's success covered 14 seasons and saw the rise of the legendary "Legion of Boom" and Russell Wilson.

The 2023 Seattle Seahawks posted a 9-8 record and missed the playoffs.