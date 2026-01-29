Thank Goodness! Late-Night Travel to SeaTac Airport to Get Easier for Passengers
Overnight Transit Headache at SeaTac Airport Finally Gets Fixed
Late-night airport travel in Seattle is about to change. A new resource to get to the SeaTac Airport will soon be implemented by Sound Transit bus service. Here’s what actually changes for real travelers.
Why Overnight Airport Access Matters
"This new service will operate about every 30 minutes between 12 a.m. and 4 a.m." - Sound Transit
PROBLEM: Not Enough Public Transit Service in the Overnight Hours
The solution is adding public transit during the overnight hours (1 a.m. to 5 a.m.) Sound Transit is adding new bus schedules with a pilot program in preparation for the massive crowds of anticipated FIFA Cup attendees.
As reported on Fox13 Seattle, a new bus service will begin in late March that takes passengers to the airport on the Sound Transit bus.
This new overnight service will also help people not in town for the big soccer games including:
- Workers on overnight shifts
- People on a tight budget who need affordable rides between 1 am and 5 am
- Flight travelers arriving late on Red-eyes or departing early mornings
These new bus runs can also help passengers save money on overnight parking, hotels, and/or on extra expenses from taxis and rideshares.
"Buses will serve SeaTac/Airport and Tukwila International Boulevard before running express to downtown Seattle, serving stops near SODO, Stadium, International District / Chinatown, Pioneer Square, Symphony, and Westlake." Sound Transit
A press release from Sound Transit encourages riders to sign up for their service alerts to get info about upcoming schedule changes.
How to Get to Sea-Tac Airport by Bus or Light Rail
There are a few public bus routes that stop at SeaTac Airport.
Sound Transit Bus:
Bellevue Bus 560
Lakewood/Tacoma/Federal Way Bus 574
King County Metro Bus:
RapidRide A Line
Route 161
Route 156
Route 124
There is also a service train that takes you to SEA airport: the Link Light Rail's 1 Line. This train runs every 8–10 minutes during peak hours and every 15 minutes in the early morning or late at night.
Monday – Saturday 5:00 a.m. 1:00 a.m.
Sunday & Holidays 6:00 a.m. 12:00 a.m.
