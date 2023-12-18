Questions exist about two of Seattle's most beloved sports teams.

Will Geno Smith start for the Seahawks on Monday Night Football? Can the Kraken bounce back from Saturday's loss?

Seahawks vs Eagles on Monday Night Football

For the Seattle Seahawks, every one of their four remaining regular season games is important. There is a big crowd in the middle of the pack of teams vying for a wildcard spot in the NFL Playoffs. The matchup with the NFL East Division-leading Philadephia Eagles with be the biggest test.

The Eagles are 10-3 while the Hawks are 6-7. Seattle has been good on Monday Night Football especially at home in front of the 12s, so there's no time like the present to get it done. Kickoff is scheduled for 5:15 pm on ABC and ESPN. The radio broadcast on KIT starts with the pregame show at 3:00 pm.

Will Geno Smith Play Monday Night?

Geno Smith has missed one game since an injury to his elbow. He is currently listed as questionable for the MNF matchup against the Eagles. Drew Lock will start if Geno is not able to go.

There has been discussion that if Geno Smith cannot play Monday, and the Seahawks can pull off a victory, it may be likely that the Hawks would continue with Drew Lock through the remaining games of the season, to give Smith ample time to heal and be ready for the playoffs. My game prediction: the Seahawks win it at home 31-24.

Will The Seattle Kraken Get Back on Track?

After a few convincing wins in a row, the Kraken fell Saturday in a shootout to the KIngs.

The Kraken heads now to Dallas to take on the Stars on Monday Night. Seattle has been playing much better as of late, including the close loss against the Kings, and they seem poised to make a solid run in the coming weeks.

