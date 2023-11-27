Santa Invites You to Ride Yakima Trolleys With Him in December
It's time to ride Yakima Trolleys in Yakima. The dates have been set!
Santa Claus will make his annual visit to the Yakima Valley Trolleys in December.
SET YOUR CALENDAR THE DATES ARE NOW WAITING FOR YOU
Assuming Rudolf and the gang don't encounter any problems getting him down here, Santa will be riding aboard the trolley on the 9th, 10th, 16th and 17th of December.
Tickets are $5 per person and the rides begin at 10:00 am and continue to 3:00 pm.
IT'S A FIRST COME FIRST SERVE EVENT SO GET THERE EARLY
You'll need to board the trolley at the Yakima Valley Trolley car barn on the corner of South Third Avenue and Pine Street. Refreshments will be served, and kids can talk with Santa!
This is a first come first serve event but also remember you can for special events as well!
Trolleys will be making runs on the Pine Street Line (approx. 30 minute round trip).
Kids will be able to talk with Santa as he rides the trolley with them.
The cost is $5 per rider.
YAKIMA TROLLEYS ARE HISTORICAL
The Yakima Valley Trolley railroad is the last historically intact early 20th Century electric interurban railroad in existence. The railroad is already on the National Register of Historic Places.
Yakima City officials say no other electric interurban railroads left in America still use all their original infrastructure and streetcars and locomotives like Yakima Trolleys.
