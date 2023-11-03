Reward Increased After Two More Dogs Found Abused in Yakima

Crime Stoppers Yakima County is now offering a reward of 10,000 for information leading to arrest of the person responsible for a series of dog torture cases in the lower Yakima Valley.

THE LATEST CASES WERE DISCOVERED LAST MONTH

Two more dogs have been found suffering from abuse and torture. Officials Pasado's Safe Haven, in Snohomish County say one dog died, another dog named Phoebe is being treated and is expected to recover. The latest cases were reported early last month. Authorities from throughout the valley including deputies from the Yakima County Sheriff's Office have been working for months to stop the abuse and torture and arrest those responsible.

FIVE DOGS WERE FOUND DEAD EARLIER THIS YEAR

In March and May of this year five dogs were found dead from abuse and torture in the Sunnyside Grandview areas. All were severly tortured and abused before they died. In hopes that someone will come forward with any information that could lead to an arrest the group People for the Ethicial Treatment of Animals, Pasado's and Crime Stoppers Yakima County are now offering a $10,000 reward that could lead to an arrest.

THE REWARD COULD BE YOURS TODAY JUST DO THE RIGHT THING...CALL

If you can help contact Crime Stoppers Yakima County at 1-800-222-TIPS.

They're waiting for your phone call today.

