Being a celebrity didn't go to his head; getting petted and bringing a smile to people's faces was the magic that Dash created for all who met him or even saw him.

On this day, the Cougar Nation is with a heavy heart to hear that Dash, the "unofficial WSU mascot and "ambassa-dog," crossed the rainbow bridge on April 30.

Dash was known throughout Washington state, no matter where you might have been, you just might have had a Dash encounter. Dash was a Golden Retriever who became a social media icon back in 2018. He was seen at numerous events around the Northwest, like Washington State Cougar sporting events and the Seattle Mariners' Bark at the Park Night where pictures of Dash were taken with a ball cap and bandana with a hot dog in his mouth, it set off a social media firestorm.

Dash was seen on the broadcast of the game and then he was highlighted on the national TV morning shows. Dash's hooman Ande Edlund, ('94 WSU Cougs) enjoyed watching Dash's celebrity status grow with every appearance that he does.

Of course, Dash was a very popular pup in Pullman too. Dash would hang out with Butch T. Cougar and fans. Washington State University Alumni Association adopted Dash as an honorary Coug. Dash has helped out in many WSU Cougars projects from filling the seats in Martin stadium during the pandemic with his cardboard cutout and promoting Cosmic Crisp Apples.

The news about Dash's passing has touched so many people that have reached out with condolences from WSU mascot, Butch T. Cougar, University of Washington's Harry the Husky, and numerous WSU organizations paying tribute to Dash.

Even though Dash has traveled across the rainbow bridge. He won't be forgotten, as for every time a Coug adventures to Pullman. The golden rolling wheat fields of the Palouse will remind us of that Golden Retriever that brought smiles to thousands and Washington State University. Click here more smiles and laughs with Dash

Ande once said in an article from Washington State Magazine about Dash. Being famous in Pullman is the best kind of famous. GO DASH!! GO COUGS!!

