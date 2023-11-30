Police Warn You About Robocalls and Scam Calls in WA
The holidays are a popular time to be scammed say officials from the Better Business Bureau. It's the time of year when phone scammers try and get creative with their tactics.
SO HOW DO YOU PROTECT YOURSELF BEFORE ANSWERING THE PHONE?
Officials from BBB and Readers Digest say look for specific area codes that can signal a scam or Robocall.
SCAMMERS TRY AND TRICK YOU INTO ANSWERING THE PHONE
So here's how the phone scammers are getting creative. Some use technology to call you and then hang up after one ring, which the Federal Trade Commission calls one-ring scams. The calls, with three number area codes look like they're from the United States The scammers hope you'll call the number back. If you do you could face per-minute fees that can appear on a bill as "premium services."
KEEP THESE CODES TOP OF MIND THIS CHRISTMAS SEASON
Some area codes to watch for this holiday season;
876 -Jamaica
649-Turks and Caicos Islands
767- Commonwealth of Dominica
809- British Virgin Islands
829- Dominican Republic
849- Dominican Republic
SOME AREA CODES TO WATCH OUT FOR FROM THE UNITED STATES
GoBankingRates says watch for these codes;
347: New York City
469: Dallas, Texas
216: Cleveland, Ohio
646: Manhattan
332: New York City
657: La Palma, California
SO HOW DO YOU PROTECT YOURSELF FROM THE CALLS?
The Washington State Office of the Attorney General says you can take several simple actions.
If you don't recognize the number don't answer. Many scam/Robocalls come from area codes or numbers you don't recognize.
If you do answer and are asked to press a number you should just hang up. If you do talk to someone that could lead to more scam calls in the future.
Block numbers you don't recognize. You may want to download an app from your app store that recognizes scam calls.
If you get a Robocall you are urged to report the call to the Attorney General's Office;
https://www.atg.wa.gov/robocall-and-telemarketing-scams
One of the most important tips? Tell your parents and grandparents because scammers target the elderly especially in the Yakima area.
