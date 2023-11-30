Police Warn You About Robocalls and Scam Calls in WA

The holidays are a popular time to be scammed say officials from the Better Business Bureau. It's the time of year when phone scammers try and get creative with their tactics.

SO HOW DO YOU PROTECT YOURSELF BEFORE ANSWERING THE PHONE?

Officials from BBB and Readers Digest say look for specific area codes that can signal a scam or Robocall.

Get our free mobile app

SCAMMERS TRY AND TRICK YOU INTO ANSWERING THE PHONE

So here's how the phone scammers are getting creative. Some use technology to call you and then hang up after one ring, which the Federal Trade Commission calls one-ring scams. The calls, with three number area codes look like they're from the United States The scammers hope you'll call the number back. If you do you could face per-minute fees that can appear on a bill as "premium services."

Scammers Be Scammin' especially during the holidays so don't keep your social security card in your wallet Canva loading...

KEEP THESE CODES TOP OF MIND THIS CHRISTMAS SEASON

Some area codes to watch for this holiday season;

876 -Jamaica

649-Turks and Caicos Islands

767- Commonwealth of Dominica

809- British Virgin Islands

829- Dominican Republic

849- Dominican Republic

SOME AREA CODES TO WATCH OUT FOR FROM THE UNITED STATES

GoBankingRates says watch for these codes;

347: New York City

469: Dallas, Texas

216: Cleveland, Ohio

646: Manhattan

332: New York City

657: La Palma, California

kit kit loading...

SO HOW DO YOU PROTECT YOURSELF FROM THE CALLS?

The Washington State Office of the Attorney General says you can take several simple actions.

If you don't recognize the number don't answer. Many scam/Robocalls come from area codes or numbers you don't recognize.

If you do answer and are asked to press a number you should just hang up. If you do talk to someone that could lead to more scam calls in the future.

Block numbers you don't recognize. You may want to download an app from your app store that recognizes scam calls.

If you get a Robocall you are urged to report the call to the Attorney General's Office;

https://www.atg.wa.gov/robocall-and-telemarketing-scams

One of the most important tips? Tell your parents and grandparents because scammers target the elderly especially in the Yakima area.

LOOK: The 10 largest product recalls of the last decade Estey & Bomberger, LLP compiled a list of the top 10 product recalls since 2007, ranked based on the number of product units recalled in the U.S. Gallery Credit: Beth Mowbray

LOOK: The oldest cities in America Though the United States doesn’t have as long of a history as some Old World countries, it still has plenty of historical charm. Stacker brings you a list of the 50 oldest cities in America. Gallery Credit: Annalise Mantz

MORE TOP STORIES FROM LANCE:

25 Adorable Dogs Living Their Best Life in the Pool Look how delighted these pups are to go for a dip. Gallery Credit: Curated by Dan Roberts