Police have arrested a suspect in the shooting of two people last Friday in Sunnyside. The suspect, only described as a juvenile male has been charged with murder and accomplice to murder.

BOTH DIED OF MULTIPLE GUNSHOT WOUNDS WHILE SITTING IN A VEHICLE

The two killed were brothers according to the Yakima County Coroners Office. An autopsy on Monday found the two died of multiple gunshot wounds. They've been identified as 13-year-old Isaac Hernandez and 17-year-old Maurice Hernandez. Both were found shot dead in a vehicle at about 10:40 pm Friday, February 16 after police responded to a call of shots fired in the 1500 block of East Edison Avenue.

THE BROTHERS WERE WITH THEIR MOTHER WHEN THEY WERE KILLED

Authorities say the two brothers were with their mother when they stopped at a store in the area. While the mother was inside the store the two were shot dead. There's no word if the shooting was gang or drug related.

Even though police aren't saying if the killings are connected to drugs or gangs many assaults and murders in the lower valley are directly tied to the ongoing drug and gang wars happening in the valley.

POLICE ARE STILL LOOKING FOR MORE INFORMATION ABOUT THE MURDERS

The investigation continues. Sunnyside Police Chief Rob Layman says police are hoping for tips. Anyone with information is asked to contact Sunnyside Police at 509-836-6200. You can also submit tips online at https://www.citizenobserver.com/cov6/app/webTipForm.html?id=10392&ir=22S03732.

MORE TOP STORIES FROM LANCE:

25 True Crime Locations: What Do They Look Like Today? Below, find out where 25 of the most infamous crimes in history took place — and what the locations are used for today. (If they've been left standing.)