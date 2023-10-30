The boil water advisory continues in Zillah Today after E.Coli was found in one zone of the Zillah Water System last week.

THE ADVISORY CONTINUES BUT COULD BE LIFTED SOON

City Administrator Michael Grayum says “In the best-case scenario, Wednesday evening, November 1, would be the earliest the Department of Health could lift the advisory. He says the "estimated time frame includes multiple variables and there is no guarantee. Public health and safety is our highest priority.”

THE SYSTEM IS BEING FLUSHED WITH CHLORINE

Since the discovery the City of Zillah Public Works Department has been adding chlorine to the entire city water distribution system to attack the E. coli recently found through routine testing. Officials say you may smell the chlorine which is sanitizing the pipes in the entire water system and each home. A press release says "the chlorine will dissipate in boiled water and is okay to drink." The Public Works Department is treating the water and then will remove the treatment by flushing the entire system. There can be no chlorine present when the city takes the DOH-required coliform samples to lift the advisory.

City officials if all samples come back negative the boil water advisory will be lifted. That could happen as early as Wednesday.

YOU CAN HELP CITY OFFICIALS IF YOU LIVE IN ZILLAH

If normal use is not occurring, we urge residents to start flushing the water in their homes at their earliest opportunity by taking the following steps:

•Turn a faucet on in your home for approximately 5 minutes.

•After 5 minutes, shut the faucet off and resume regular use, boiling water for consumption or brushing teeth (see the FAQ on the city’s website,Boil Water Advisory).

•After 48 hours, if normal use is not occurring, cycle the water again in your home for approximately 5 minutes as specified above.

