Yakima Police continue to hunt for suspects in two murders reported last week.

NO SUSPECTS ARRESTED

The latest shooting happened at about 1:30 am last Thursday, July 24 in the area of 72nd and Tieton. The victim has been identified as 21-year-old Zuriel Pollicino of Yakima. Authorities say the Pollicino died of a single gunshot wound at the scene of the shooting. So far no arrest has been made.

SHOT IN THE DRIVE THRU

Officers say Pollicino was talking to someone while standing in the drive-thru area when there was an argument followed by a shooting. It's was the second homicide last week. Yakima Police continue to search for clues and a suspect in the first shooting of the week reported last Tuesday, July 22 at Yakima's Miller Park.

BOTH DIED AT THE SCENE

The Yakima County Coroner's Office has identified the victim in the Miller Park shooting as 35-year-old Jorge Alvarado of Yakima. Police haven't said if the shootings are gang related but they say the shootings are not connected. Officers arrived at Miller Park at about 6:25 pm last Tuesday and found Alvarado suffering from a gunshot wound. Officers and medics tried to save Alvarado but he died at the scene.

DID YOU SEE ANYTHING?

Yakima Police Department Major Crimes Unit responded to the scene to take over the investigation. Anyone with information about this incident, is encouraged to contact Detective Scott Gronewald at (509) 576-6597 or anonymously Yakima County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.