There's no word on the cause but a large fire destroyed the Rotary Playground at Sunrise Park on the Yakima Greenway Sunday. According to the Yakima Fire Department, the fire was reported at about 5:15 am Sunday.

IT TOOK HOURS TO DOUSE THE FLAMES NO INJURIES REPORTED

Firefighters battled the flames of the fire that caused some $250,000 in damage. The cause remains under investigation. No injuries were reported. Firefighters and Yakima Police say many homeless people live along the Greenway and start small warming fires and many times those fires lead to larger blazes and sometimes damage facilities and scorch Greenway property. Yakima Firefighters battle the small warming fires every winter. They responded to more than 25 such fires over the past Winter.

ROTARY CLUBS CONTINUE TO FUND THE PARK AND REBUILDS

The playground was originally funded by Yakima's three Rotary clubs.

The Sunrise Rotary Park McGuire Community Playground was dedicated on May 15, 1994. The playground was rebuilt in 2021.

THE DIRECTOR OF THE GREENWAY BELIEVES THE FIRE WAS HUMAN SET

Kellie Connaughton Executive Director of the Yakima Greenway and also a member of Yakima Rotary says she and others with the Greenway are shocked at the fire.

She says the fire was "human caused" she just doesn't know how it started.

DID SOMEONE USE SOMETHING TO START THE FIRE?

She tells KIT News she's convinced someone had to "put some effort into getting the fire started" since the rain on Saturday made the area damp at the park. She believes someone may have used an accelerant. An investigation is underway.

Connaughton says the Greenway board will meet Monday and hear from the Yakima Fire Department.

